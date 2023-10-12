Novak: Russia's oil exports cuts include oil products - reports

Adds detail, quote in the second paragraph

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Russia's pledges to the OPEC+ group to cut its oil exports included a reduction in oil products, news agencies reported, stoking confusion over Russia's plans to reduce oil supplies.

In the original announcement of the plans to cut oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day by year-end, Novak had not mentioned oil products but had spoken only about oil.

"When we talk about the oil market and production, oil is produced and then supplied for processing. Therefore, of course, everything is considered together. The final product, of course, takes into account the volumes that are produced," Novak said in response to a question on whether oil products were included in the export reductions, according to Interfax news agency.

It would be easier for Moscow to cut overall exports of crude oil and fuel after Russia announced on Sept. 21 a ban on fuel exports to tackle domestic shortages and high prices. It lifted the ban for most oil products last week.

At the same time, traders' data and Reuters calculations point to Russia's seaborne crude exports from its western ports rising in October from the previous month.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to continue with voluntary oil supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million barrels of oil per day, or more than 1% of global demand, until the end of the year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that OPEC+ coordination would continue in order to ensure predictability on the oil market and he signalled strongly that a deal to constrain the supply to global markets was here to stay.

