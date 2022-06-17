US Markets

Novak says Russia waiting on Siemens, Canada over return of turbine

Russia must wait and see what Germany's Siemens Energy and Canada offer in regard to equipment for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Russia has said the pipeline is delivering less gas to Europe due to the slow return of Siemens-made equipment from Canada.

"We will see what Siemens (Energy) will do together with Canadians in regard to securing the return of a turbine in order for it to be put to work," Novak told reporters.

