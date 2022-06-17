Novak says Russia waiting on Siemens, Canada over return of turbine

June 17 (Reuters) - Russia must wait and see what Germany's Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE and Canada offer in regard to equipment for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Russia has said the pipeline is delivering less gas to Europe due to the slow return of Siemens-made equipment from Canada.

"We will see what Siemens (Energy) will do together with Canadians in regard to securing the return of a turbine in order for it to be put to work," Novak told reporters.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

