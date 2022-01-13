Novak Djokovic included in Australian Open draw

MELBOURNE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic was confirmed in the official draw for the Australian Open men's tournament on Thursday despite uncertainty over whether the government will cancel his visa for a second time.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic's visa, which could scuttle the Serbian superstar's bid for a record 21st major title and 10th at Melbourne Park.

(Reporting by John Mair and Ian Ransom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

