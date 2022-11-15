Novak Djokovic granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open - local media

SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic has been granted a visa to play in the Australian Open in January, Guardian Australia and state broadcaster ABC reported on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Australia's immigration ministry declined to comment on the reports.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal and Lewis Jackson in Sydney; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

