Novak Djokovic granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open - local media

November 15, 2022 — 01:42 am EST

Written by Alasdair Pal and Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic has been granted a visa to play in the Australian Open in January, Guardian Australia and state broadcaster ABC reported on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Australia's immigration ministry declined to comment on the reports.

