MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that a swap deal with Iran may initially include 5 million tonnes of oil and 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia hopes to secure the deal by the year-end, he said.

(Reporting by Reuters)

