NovaGold Resources (NG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (Symbol: NG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.83, changing hands as low as $9.75 per share. NovaGold Resources Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NG's low point in its 52 week range is $4.65 per share, with $12.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.