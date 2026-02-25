NovaGold Resources (NG) Price Target Increased by 35.49% to 16.35

The average one-year price target for NovaGold Resources (NYSEAM:NG) has been revised to $16.35 / share. This is an increase of 35.49% from the prior estimate of $12.07 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $30.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.13% from the latest reported closing price of $11.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in NovaGold Resources. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NG is 0.36%, an increase of 140.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.89% to 383,168K shares. The put/call ratio of NG is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Electrum Group holds 92,903K shares representing 21.21% ownership of the company.

Exor Capital LLP holds 35,197K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,112K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NG by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Paulson holds 27,238K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 15,666K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 12,333K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,666K shares , representing a decrease of 43.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NG by 26.39% over the last quarter.

