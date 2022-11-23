NovaGold Resources Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (Symbol: NG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.69, changing hands as high as $5.83 per share. NovaGold Resources Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NG's low point in its 52 week range is $4.06 per share, with $8.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.83.

