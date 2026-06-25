NovaGold Q2 2026 Earnings Call Focuses on Donlin Progress

NovaGold Resources Inc. NG used its second-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto emphasize the steady advancement of the Donlin Gold project, with management centering investor attention on feasibility study execution and long-term development visibility. The company reported results broadly in line with expectations while continuing to prioritize project advancement over near-term earnings performance.

Executives underscored improving technical momentum at Donlin Gold and reaffirmed confidence in funding capacity to support near-term milestones. At the same time, rising project spending and equity dilution effects continue to shape the financial profile as the asset moves deeper into development.

Donlin Feasibility Study: Momentum and Execution

President and CEO Greg Lang highlighted continued progress on the Donlin Gold bankable feasibility study, noting coordinated work across Fluor, WSP, Worley and Hatch. Management described advancing integration of major engineering packages across power, pipeline and processing infrastructure.

Lang emphasized that the study remains on track for completion in the first half of 2027, reinforcing the multi-year development timeline. The focus remains on disciplined engineering execution rather than near-term production decisions.

The company also pointed to ongoing geotechnical drilling and materials analysis supporting infrastructure planning. These activities are aimed at de-risking design elements ahead of final study completion.

NovaGold Liquidity and Funding Position

Chief financial officer Peter Adamek stated that NovaGold ended the quarter with approximately $370.2 million in cash and term deposits. Management reiterated that liquidity is sufficient to complete the feasibility study and support general corporate needs for at least the next 12 months.

The company also expects to retain flexibility to prepay its Barrick promissory note later in 2026. That obligation remains a key balance sheet consideration, though management highlighted optionality under amended terms.

Capital deployment continues to be directed primarily toward Donlin funding requirements, which totaled $16.3 million in the quarter. The increase reflects both expanded ownership exposure and intensified study activity.

Earnings Drivers and Cost Structure Pressure

NovaGold reported a second-quarter 2026 net loss of $25.5 million, or $0.06 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected higher operating costs tied to project advancement rather than operational revenue generation.

Novagold Resources Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Novagold Resources Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Novagold Resources Inc. Quote

Management attributed year-over-year changes primarily to the absence of a prior-year noncash warrant charge and higher interest income. These benefits were partially offset by increased Donlin-related expenditures and higher general and administrative expenses.

G&A costs rose due to elevated professional fees, compensation, and share-based expenses. Executives noted that professional fees are expected to moderate in subsequent quarters as earlier transaction-related work phases out.

Donlin Ownership Shift and Investment Scale

A key structural change remains NovaGold’s increased 60% ownership in Donlin Gold following the 2025 transaction. Management reiterated that this shift significantly increases exposure to project economics and funding obligations.

The Donlin investment balance stood at approximately $222 million at the quarter’s end, reflecting ongoing capitalization of project funding and equity losses. This marks a materially larger consolidated commitment compared with prior periods.

Executives stressed that despite higher ownership exposure, governance of Donlin remains jointly controlled with Paulson at the board level. This dual-control structure continues to influence decision-making across development milestones.

Permitting Visibility and Legal Overhangs

Management reiterated that all major federal and state permits remain in place despite ongoing litigation. Greg Lang highlighted that permitting risk, while still present, has not altered development planning assumptions.

Key legal proceedings include challenges to Alaska’s Section 401 water quality certification and federal environmental review processes. Management noted that oral arguments have been completed, with decisions pending.

Executives emphasized that the feasibility study execution is proceeding independently of litigation timelines. However, permitting clarity remains a prerequisite for any future construction decision.

Analyst Q&A Focus on Financing and Timing

Morgan Stanley’s Carlos de Alba focused on timing expectations for feasibility study completion and project progression. Management reaffirmed a target completion window in the first half of 2027, citing continued steady execution across engineering partners.

BMO Capital Markets’ Frederic Bolton pressed for updates on the financing strategy. CEO Greg Lang indicated the company is actively working with advisors to evaluate funding options and expects further updates in the coming weeks.

Management did not commit to a specific financing structure but reinforced that capital planning is being aligned with long-term development stages. The emphasis remained on sequencing feasibility completion before major funding decisions.

Capital Discipline and Project Advancement Focus

Management closed the call by reiterating a disciplined approach to advancing Donlin Gold while maintaining liquidity flexibility. The company continues to prioritize feasibility study completion as the next major value catalyst.

Executives also highlighted ongoing stakeholder engagement across Alaska and federal agencies as part of maintaining permitting progress. Community and infrastructure coordination remain embedded in project planning.

Overall tone reflected steady execution with a long-duration development outlook, with capital allocation tightly linked to Donlin advancement milestones rather than near-term production metrics.

Zacks Rank and Style Score Signals for NG

NovaGold currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting a neutral positioning in the Zacks framework following the latest reporting period. The Style Score scenario remains mixed, with Value Score F, Growth Score D, Momentum Score C and VGM Score F. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Under the Zacks methodology, the combination of a mid-tier Zacks Rank and a weaker aggregate Style Score indicates limited near-term directional bias until estimate revisions and fundamentals stabilize. The Zacks Rank remains highly sensitive to earnings estimate changes following results such as those reported this quarter.

Investors typically monitor whether post-earnings revisions trend higher or lower, as these adjustments often drive subsequent changes in the Zacks Rank over time.

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