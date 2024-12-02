News & Insights

Novacyt’s Liquidity Update and Market Presence

December 02, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Novacyt (FR:ALNOV) has released an update.

Novacyt S.A. reports its monthly liquidity update, revealing that Invest Securities purchased and sold tens of thousands of shares under their liquidity agreement. The company’s total voting rights stand at over 70 million shares, a key figure for shareholders monitoring their stakes. Novacyt continues to be a significant player in molecular diagnostics, with a broad portfolio and global presence.

