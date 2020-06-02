World Markets

Novacyt sees more wins for coronavirus test product

Healthcare and clinical diagnostics company Novacyt announced more contract wins for its 'Primerdesign' product aimed at testing for the presence of the coronavirus, although the company suffered a minor setback in France.

Novacyt said it had total sales and confirmed orders worth 135 million euros ($150.3 million) for the product, with new wins in Zimbabwe and across Latin America.

Novacyt added that France's 'Haute Autorite de Sante' regulatory body had not approved Primerdesign's test for reimbursement in France, although Novacyt said it could still sell the test in France for private patient testing.

