BioTech
NBP

NovaBridge Wins FDA Fast Track Status For Givastomig In First-Line Gastric Cancer; Stock Up

June 16, 2026 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NovaBridge Biosciences (NBP) has received FDA Fast Track Designation for its Givastomig, a bispecific antibody being developed for patients with previously untreated HER2-negative metastatic gastric cancer whose tumors express both CLDN18.2 and PD-L1. The designation is intended to accelerate the development and review of promising treatments for serious conditions with unmet medical needs.

Gastric cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide, and patients with HER2-negative metastatic disease often have limited treatment options. Tumors expressing CLDN18.2 and PD-L1 represent a biologically distinct subgroup that may benefit from targeted and immune-based therapies.

Givastomig is a CLDN18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody, designed to activate the immune system while selectively targeting tumor cells that express CLDN18.2.

In a Phase 1b study, Givastomig combined with nivolumab and chemotherapy demonstrated compelling efficacy and favorable tolerability, with deep and durable responses across a broad patient population.

According to NovaBridge Chief Medical Officer Phillip Dennis, the results showed marked improvement relative to historical benchmarks for the standard-of-care regimens, supporting the therapy's potential as a first-in-class and best-in-class CLDN18.2-directed option for gastric cancer.

Next Steps

NovaBridge expects to begin a registrational Phase 3 trial as early as Q4 2026, evaluating Givastomig in combination with nivolumab and chemotherapy in first-line HER2-negative metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas (GEA) patients.

The company also plans to present detailed Phase 1b data at a major medical conference in the second half of 2026.

NBP has traded between $1.46 and $6.79 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $1.47, down 1.34%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $1.58, up 7.48%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NBP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.