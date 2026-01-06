NovaBridge Reports Positive Phase 1b Results For Givastomig In Metastatic Gastric Cancer

(RTTNews) - NovaBridge Biosciences (NBP) on Tuesday reported positive updated results from its Phase 1b combination study of givastomig with nivolumab and chemotherapy in patients with HER2-negative, first-line metastatic gastric cancer.

Givastomig continued to show robust efficacy, with overall response rates (ORR) of 77% at 8 mg/kg and 73% at 12 mg/kg. The median progression-free survival (PFS) was 16.9 months at 8 mg/kg. Six-month landmark PFS was 73% for 8 mg/kg and 91% for 12 mg/kg.

The combination therapy was well tolerated, with a safety profile comparable to current standard-of-care treatments.

NovaBridge share rose more than 11% in pre-market trading after closing at $4.37, up 2.34%.

