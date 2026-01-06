BioTech
NBP

NovaBridge Reports Positive Phase 1b Results For Givastomig In Metastatic Gastric Cancer

January 06, 2026 — 08:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NovaBridge Biosciences (NBP) on Tuesday reported positive updated results from its Phase 1b combination study of givastomig with nivolumab and chemotherapy in patients with HER2-negative, first-line metastatic gastric cancer.

Givastomig continued to show robust efficacy, with overall response rates (ORR) of 77% at 8 mg/kg and 73% at 12 mg/kg. The median progression-free survival (PFS) was 16.9 months at 8 mg/kg. Six-month landmark PFS was 73% for 8 mg/kg and 91% for 12 mg/kg.

The combination therapy was well tolerated, with a safety profile comparable to current standard-of-care treatments.

NovaBridge share rose more than 11% in pre-market trading after closing at $4.37, up 2.34%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NBP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.