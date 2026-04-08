NovaBridge Plans Phase 2b Program For VIS-101 In Wet-AMD In H2,2026;FY25 Net Loss Widens; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - NovaBridge Biosciences (NBP), a clinical-stage biotechnology firm, announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025, and provided business updates for its lead investigational programs Givastomig and VIS-101.

Company Profile

NovaBridge develops immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer in the United States.

The company's lead assets include Givastomig, in a Phase 2 trial for gastric cancer, and VIS-101(also known as ASKG712 or AM712), which is completing Phase 2a studies targeting wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) with later-stage development planned.

Givastomig is being jointly developed through a global partnership with ABL Bio, in which NovaBridge is the lead party and shares worldwide rights, excluding the Greater China and South Korea regions.

2025 Results

For the full year 2025, net loss attributable to NovaBridge was $46.3 million, compared to $22.2 million in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2025, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $210.8 million, which are expected to support operations through 2028.

Upcoming Milestones

For Givastomig, NovaBridge expects to report Phase 1b combination data in gastric cancer in 2026. The firm also anticipates beginning the accelerated approval pathway Phase 3 study as early as the fourth quarter of 2026.

For VIS-101, the firm expects to initiate the dose-determining Phase 2b program in wet-AMD in the second half of 2026 and plans to initiate the global Phase 3 program in 2027.

NBP has traded between $0.61 and $6.79 in the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $2.48, up 2.48%. In the pre-market , NBP is up 2.82% at $2.55.

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