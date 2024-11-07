News & Insights

NovaBay reports Q3 EPS (60c), two estimates (30c)

November 07, 2024 — 05:01 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $2.4M, two estiamtes $2.62M. “Avenova sales through the online channel for the quarter increased 14% over the prior year, while we reduced our marketing spend by 25% in the same period as we further optimized our highly efficient digital marketing programs,” said Justin Hall, CEO of NovaBay (NBY). “We saw continued momentum in Avenova online sales into the current quarter. Sales through Amazon in October continued to be strong with a successful Prime Day event.”

