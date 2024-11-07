NovaBay reports Q3 EPS (60c), two estimates (30c)

Reports Q3 revenue $2.4M, two estiamtes $2.62M. “Avenova sales through the online channel for the quarter increased 14% over the prior year, while we reduced our marketing spend by 25% in the same period as we further optimized our highly efficient digital marketing programs,” said Justin Hall, CEO of NovaBay (NBY). “We saw continued momentum in Avenova online sales into the current quarter. Sales through Amazon in October continued to be strong with a successful Prime Day event.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.