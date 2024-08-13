NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q2 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$1.6 million, or -$1.37 per share. This compares with -$4 million, or -$44.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 31.4% to $2.4 million from $3.5 million last year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$1.6 Mln. vs. -$4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.37 vs. -$44.43 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.4 Mln vs. $3.5 Mln last year.

