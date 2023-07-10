NovaBay Pharma: Avenova-Branded Products To Be Available Exclusively During Amazon Prime Day

(RTTNews) - NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY), a developer of eyecare, skincare and wound care products, announced Monday special pricing on Avenova-branded products to Amazon prime members during Prime Day 2023, being held July 11-12.

Throughout the two-day event, Prime members with get 20% discounts on Avenova Antimicrobial Lid & Lash Solution (Avenova Spray), Avenova Spray and Avenova Wipe Combo and Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops. Further, a 50% discount will be available on Avenova Eye Health Support Oral Supplement with MaquiBright.

During the Lightning Deal on July 11 from 8:05 a.m. to 8:05 p.m. Pacific time, the Avenova Spray and Avenova Wipe Combo will be available at a 20% discount. As a follow-up to the event, from July 13-17, Amazon prime members will get single-purchase coupons for 20% discounts on Avenova Lubricating Drops and Avenova Eye Health Supplements, and an additional 10% discount on the first Subscribe & Save order for Avenova Spray and Avenova Spray and Wipe Combo.

Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO, said, "Prime Day offers a significant opportunity to increase sales through this important channel. During last year's Prime Day event, we broke the all-time single-day Avenova sales record since we began offering our products on Amazon in June 2019. We anticipate another strong showing during this year's event bolstered by our exclusive promotional pricing."

