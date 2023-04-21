NovaBay Pharma Gains On Launch Of Psoriasis Cream On QVC Network

(RTTNews) - NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) shares are adding more than 9 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced the launch of DERMAdoctor's new comfort + joy psoriasis therapeutic moisturizing cream with 3 percent salicylic acid on the QVC network.

Currently, shares are at $1.70, up 11.03 percent from the previous close of $1.53 on a volume of 3,420,628.

