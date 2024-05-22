News & Insights

Novabase Announces New Leadership Team for 2024-2026

May 22, 2024 — 12:39 pm EDT

Novabase SGPS (GB:0MTZ) has released an update.

Novabase SGPS has announced the election of its corporate bodies and Remunerations Committee for the 2024-2026 term, including the appointment of a new chairman and members for its Board of Directors, Audit Board, and Remunerations Committee. In addition, Ernst & Young have been appointed as the company’s Chartered Accountant. The Board of Directors has also delegated day-to-day management to specified managing directors for the coming term.

