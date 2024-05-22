Novabase Announces New Leadership Team for 2024-2026

Novabase SGPS (GB:0MTZ) has released an update.

Novabase SGPS has announced the election of its corporate bodies and Remunerations Committee for the 2024-2026 term, including the appointment of a new chairman and members for its Board of Directors, Audit Board, and Remunerations Committee. In addition, Ernst & Young have been appointed as the company’s Chartered Accountant. The Board of Directors has also delegated day-to-day management to specified managing directors for the coming term.

For further insights into GB:0MTZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.