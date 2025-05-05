$NOVA stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NOVA stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,682,684 of trading volume.

$NOVA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NOVA:

$NOVA insiders have traded $NOVA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AKBAR MOHAMED has made 3 purchases buying 154,717 shares for an estimated $567,688 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CORBIN J III ROBERTSON has made 2 purchases buying 120,048 shares for an estimated $406,764 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC MICHAEL WILLIAMS (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 13,800 shares for an estimated $49,680

$NOVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $NOVA stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NOVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOVA in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/04/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Reduce" rating on 11/15/2024

$NOVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NOVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $1.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $6.0 on 11/15/2024

