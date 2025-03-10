$NOVA stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NOVA stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,194,073 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NOVA:
$NOVA Insider Trading Activity
$NOVA insiders have traded $NOVA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AKBAR MOHAMED has made 3 purchases buying 154,717 shares for an estimated $567,688 and 0 sales.
- CORBIN J III ROBERTSON has made 2 purchases buying 120,048 shares for an estimated $406,764 and 0 sales.
- ERIC MICHAEL WILLIAMS (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 13,800 shares for an estimated $49,680
$NOVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $NOVA stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ECP CONTROLCO, LLC removed 6,605,472 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,656,768
- BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. removed 3,391,617 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,633,246
- FMR LLC removed 3,289,778 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,283,938
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,583,478 shares (-22.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,861,329
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 2,497,154 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,565,238
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,162,379 shares (+55.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,416,959
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,079,117 shares (-49.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,131,371
