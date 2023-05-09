Nova Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nova Ltd (Symbol: NVMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.50, changing hands as low as $90.42 per share. Nova Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NVMI's low point in its 52 week range is $67.40 per share, with $111 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.60.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ABGB
MNRO Options Chain
Funds Holding APG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.