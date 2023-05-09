Nova Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nova Ltd (Symbol: NVMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.50, changing hands as low as $90.42 per share. Nova Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVMI's low point in its 52 week range is $67.40 per share, with $111 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.60.

