Nova Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Nova Ltd. (NVMI) is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7.



This well-known provider of advanced metrology and process control solutions expects revenues between $210 million and $220 million for the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between $1.96 and $2.14 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $215.5 million, indicating growth of 37.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.05 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting a 27.3% year-over-year jump.



Nova’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 8.12%, on average.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Key Factors to Note for NVMI’s Q2

Nova’s second-quarter 2025 results are expected to have benefited from ongoing strong demand for AI applications that is keeping semiconductor manufacturing capacity growth robust. This is expected to have benefited Nova’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Nova is expected to have benefited from the strong adoption of gate-all-around and advanced packaging solutions. The growing demand for the PRISM platform is likely to have driven top-line growth. The company has been benefiting from the need to increase capacity in high-bandwidth memory production. Heightened demand for Nova’s chemical metrology solutions is expected to have benefited results in the second quarter of 2025.



The acquisition of Sentronics is expected to contribute to second-quarter revenues. Expansion into a new facility in Bad Urach, Germany, doubles the capacity of Nova’s chemical metrology division and fosters collaboration by bringing all the division teams together in one location.



However, tariffs are expected to have negatively impacted gross margin by roughly 30 to 50 basis points. Nova expects a gross margin of 58% on a non-GAAP basis.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Nova has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Lumentum LITE currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.12% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Lumentum shares are up 32.3% year to date. Lumentum is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 12.



Datadog DDOG has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and has a Zacks Rank of #2 at present.



Datadog shares have declined 2.7% year to date. Datadog is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7.



Genpact G presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Genpact shares have dropped 1% year to date. Genpact is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7.

