Nova Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Nova Ltd. NVMI is set to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 8.



This well-known provider of advanced metrology and process control solutions expects revenues between $205 million and $215 million for the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between $2 and $2.16 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $210.4 million, indicating growth of 48.38% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.08 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting a 49.64% year-over-year jump.



Nova’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.28%, on average. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Key Factors to Note for NVMI’s Q1

Nova’s first-quarter 2025 results are expected to have benefited from strong growth from VeraFlex, Elipson and Metrion solutions that comprise the Materials Metrology portfolio. Continued momentum in the dimensional stand-alone OCD solutions, driven by strong demand due to the solutions’ unique capabilities in Gate-All-Around and advanced packaging applications, has been a key catalyst.



Nova’s growing exposure to new markets and differentiated portfolio is noteworthy. Surge in AI-related demand that necessitates energy-efficient computing power and accelerates the demand for advanced processing nodes and memory solutions bodes well for Nova’s prospects in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s growth trajectory in the first quarter of 2025 is expected to have benefited from the Sentronics Metrology acquisition.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Nova has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Affirm AFRM has an Earnings ESP of +63.27% and presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Affirm’s shares have declined 14.5% year to date. Affirm is set to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 8.



Compass COMP has an Earnings ESP of +21.05% and a Zacks Rank of #2 at present.



Compass shares have appreciated 35.2% year to date. Compass is set to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 8.



StoneCo STNE currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.25% and a Zacks Rank #1.



StoneCo shares have returned 67.1% year to date. StoneCo is set to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 8.

