Nova Resources to buy Kaz Minerals in 3 bln pound deal

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Kaz Minerals KAZ.L said on Wednesday it has agreed to be acquired by Nova Resources in an all-cash deal that values the London-listed miner at 3 billion pounds ($3.91 billion).

Under the agreement, Kaz Minerals shareholders will receive 640 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7673 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

