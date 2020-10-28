Nova Resources to buy Kaz Minerals in 3 bln pound deal

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Kaz Minerals said on Wednesday it has agreed to be acquired by Nova Resources in an all-cash deal that values the London-listed miner at 3 billion pounds ($3.91 billion).

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Kaz Minerals KAZ.L said on Wednesday it has agreed to be acquired by Nova Resources in an all-cash deal that values the London-listed miner at 3 billion pounds ($3.91 billion).

Under the agreement, Kaz Minerals shareholders will receive 640 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7673 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More