Nova price target raised to $245 from $240 at Benchmark

November 08, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Benchmark analyst Mark Miller raised the firm’s price target on Nova (NVMI) to $245 from $240 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company posted “record results” for the September quarter and guided to higher results in the December quarter.

