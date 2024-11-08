Nova price target raised to $245 from $240 at Benchmark

Benchmark analyst Mark Miller raised the firm’s price target on Nova (NVMI) to $245 from $240 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company posted “record results” for the September quarter and guided to higher results in the December quarter.

