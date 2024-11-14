Nova Pacific Metals Revitalizes Lara VMS Deposit

Nova Lithium Corp. (TSE:NVPC) has released an update.

Nova Pacific Metals Corp. is planning to revitalize its Lara VMS deposit on Vancouver Island, which was originally discovered in the 1980s but remained undeveloped due to low metal prices. Significant exploration efforts have revealed promising results, including high-grade mineral intersections, making this an intriguing project for investors in the mining sector.

