Nova (NVMI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Nova Ltd (Symbol: NVMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.36, changing hands as low as $102.31 per share. Nova Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVMI's low point in its 52 week range is $68.47 per share, with $131.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.70.

