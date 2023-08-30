Nova (NVMI) PRISM 2 Selected for Packaging Applications

Nova Ltd. NVMI announced that a renowned global foundry company recently selected its PRISM 2 to facilitate advanced packaging procedures.



Modern advanced packaging methods like 3D-stacking and mixed integration play a pivotal role in upholding Moore's law, delivering superior bandwidth, lower latency, reduced power consumption and enhanced yield rates. These novel packaging approaches demand precise techniques, such as hybrid bonding and complex multi-layered structures.



Leveraging its distinctive spectral interferometry technology, the Nova PRISM platform has a confirmed edge in tackling these novel challenges. By furnishing manufacturers with pertinent insights, it paves the way for effective production. The latest iteration, Nova PRISM 2, further enhances the platform's sensitivity and accuracy, catering to both research and development as well as high-volume manufacturing metrology demands.



Additionally, the firm stated that it anticipates generating initial revenues resulting from this selection within calendar year 2023. It is currently undergoing further assessments and demonstrations with numerous other integrated circuit manufacturers, who are considering the platform for comparable advanced packaging applications.

NVMI is a prominent pioneer and essential supplier of metrology solutions encompassing dimensional, materials and chemical aspects, which are utilized in sophisticated process control within the semiconductor manufacturing sector. The company furnishes clients with crucial process understanding for the creation of state-of-the-art semiconductor devices, which is expected to boost the top line in upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $505 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 11.52%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.45 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 12.23%.



Nova's metrology offerings empower the advanced real-time management of pivotal materials and dimensional characteristics throughout the various stages of the semiconductor fabrication process. Its comprehensive strategy integrates precise and robust hardware with advanced software solutions that incorporate machine learning and substantial data capabilities. This distinctive collection of offerings enables customers to attain more profound insights while enhancing productivity and reducing time to market.



NVMI demonstrates a customer-centric approach through successful evaluations of advanced platforms for leading foundries and tailored solutions for different semiconductor processes. The company’s global revenue distribution and adaptability to various market dynamics emphasize its commitment to serving customer needs.

Currently, Nova sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Shares of NVMI have gained 54.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 36.2% in the same period due to consistent efforts so far in 2023.



