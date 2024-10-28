News & Insights

Nova Minerals Updates Securities Trading Policy

October 28, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals Limited has updated its Securities Trading Policy, effective October 22, 2024, to ensure compliance with regulations such as insider trading and market manipulation provisions. This policy applies to all restricted persons within the company and covers various forms of securities transactions. Investors and stakeholders should be aware of these changes as they could impact trading activities related to Nova Minerals’ shares on the ASX and Nasdaq.

