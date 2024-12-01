Nova Minerals Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nova Minerals Limited announced a change in the director’s interests, with Mr. Avrohom Geller’s unquoted options being cancelled upon expiry. The adjustments reflect the company’s ongoing management of its securities and director-related holdings, which may interest shareholders tracking director engagement.

For further insights into AU:NVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.