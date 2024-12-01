News & Insights

Stocks

Nova Minerals Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

December 01, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nova Minerals Limited announced a change in the director’s interests, with Mr. Avrohom Geller’s unquoted options being cancelled upon expiry. The adjustments reflect the company’s ongoing management of its securities and director-related holdings, which may interest shareholders tracking director engagement.

For further insights into AU:NVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVAAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.