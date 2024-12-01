Nova Minerals Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.
Nova Minerals Limited announced a change in the director’s interests, with Mr. Avrohom Geller’s unquoted options being cancelled upon expiry. The adjustments reflect the company’s ongoing management of its securities and director-related holdings, which may interest shareholders tracking director engagement.
