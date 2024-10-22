News & Insights

Nova Minerals Unveils Promising Gold Discoveries in Alaska

October 22, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals has announced significant high-grade gold discoveries at its Estelle Gold Project in Alaska, with several drill holes revealing promising mineralization results. The 2024 drilling program at the RPM starter pit area identified substantial gold intercepts, boosting the company’s plans for a low-capex, high-margin starter mine. This development could pave the way for further expansion and exploration of the larger Estelle Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold projects globally.

