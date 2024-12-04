Nova Minerals Unveils High-Grade Antimony Discovery

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nova Minerals has announced significant antimony findings at their Stibium prospect in Alaska, with rock samples revealing high-grade concentrations up to 56.7%. This discovery marks the Stibium area as a promising site for further exploration and resource development. The company is also progressing with U.S. government grant applications to support the strategic development of critical minerals.

For further insights into AU:NVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.