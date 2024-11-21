Nova Minerals Unveils High-Grade Antimony Discovery

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals has announced significant findings of high-grade antimony at its Styx prospect in Alaska, with samples showing up to 54.1% antimony content. This discovery is part of a broader effort by the company to advance its Estelle Project, which is strategically important due to its potential contribution to the US supply of critical minerals. The company is also progressing with US defense grants, underscoring the strategic importance of antimony for national security.

