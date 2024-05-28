Nova Minerals Targets NYSE American Listing

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals Limited is advancing its plans to list on the NYSE American exchange with American Depositary Shares under the symbol ‘NVA’, targeting completion in June 2024, pending market conditions and regulatory approvals. The company has filed its initial listing application and is working with ThinkEquity as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering. This move is a significant step in Nova Minerals’ efforts to expand its investor base and increase its presence in theglobal market

