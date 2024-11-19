News & Insights

Nova Minerals Sees Shift in BNY Mellon Stake

November 19, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals has reported a change in the voting power held by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNYMC) and its affiliates, with their stake decreasing from 12.61% to 11.61% in November 2024. This shift in substantial holding could influence investor sentiment and trading activities surrounding Nova Minerals’ stock.

