Nova Minerals Sees Reduced Stake by BNY Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has reduced its voting power in Nova Minerals Limited from 13.86% to 12.61% as of October 28, 2024. This change reflects a decrease in the number of ordinary shares held by the substantial holder. Investors might want to consider how this shift in stake might impact Nova Minerals’ market dynamics.

