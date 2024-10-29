News & Insights

Nova Minerals Sees Reduced Stake by BNY Mellon

October 29, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has reduced its voting power in Nova Minerals Limited from 13.86% to 12.61% as of October 28, 2024. This change reflects a decrease in the number of ordinary shares held by the substantial holder. Investors might want to consider how this shift in stake might impact Nova Minerals’ market dynamics.

