Nova Minerals Prices Underwritten Public Offering Of 1.20 Mln ADS At $9.25/ADS

(RTTNews) - Nova Minerals Limited (NVA, NVAWW, NVA.AX), a gold and critical minerals exploration stage company focused on advancing the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project in Alaska, U.S.A., announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1.20 million American Depository Shares or ADSs", with an ADS-to-ordinary-share ratio of 1 to 60, at a price to the public of $9.25 per ADS, for gross proceeds of approximately $11.10 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

In addition, Nova has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 120,000 ADSs to cover over-allotments, if any.

The company intends to use the proceeds for resource and exploration field programs, including additional drilling and exploration, feasibility studies, and general working capital.

The offering is expected to close on July 16, 2025.

