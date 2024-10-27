Nova Minerals to Present at New York Conference

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals Limited is set to present at the ThinkEquity conference in New York, showcasing the latest developments in their Estelle Gold Project. The company will also engage with US investors during a road show, highlighting its promising gold and antimony prospects in Alaska’s Tintina Gold Belt. This initiative aims to bolster investor interest and expand Nova’s presence in the US market.

