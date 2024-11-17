Nova Minerals Lists New Securities on ASX

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 392,472 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code NVA, effective November 18, 2024. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially impacting the company’s market position and investor interest.

