Nova Minerals Lists Additional Shares on ASX

Nova Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 600,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code NVA. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially boosting the company’s visibility and investor interest in the financial markets.

