Nova Minerals Limited - Depositary Receipt (NVA) Price Target Increased by 99.08% to 63.88

The average one-year price target for Nova Minerals Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:NVA) has been revised to $63.88 / share. This is an increase of 99.08% from the prior estimate of $32.09 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $63.26 to a high of $65.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 109.17% from the latest reported closing price of $30.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nova Minerals Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVA is 0.00%, an increase of 464.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 112.71% to 87K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 31K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 71.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVA by 294.38% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 23K shares.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVA by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 1K shares.

Wells Fargo holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

