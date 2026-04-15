Nova Minerals Limited - Depositary Receipt (NVA) Price Target Increased by 902.76% to 417.33

The average one-year price target for Nova Minerals Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:NVA) has been revised to $417.33 / share. This is an increase of 902.76% from the prior estimate of $41.62 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $413.24 to a high of $429.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6,291.02% from the latest reported closing price of $6.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nova Minerals Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 166.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVA is 0.10%, an increase of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 732.31% to 2,177K shares. The put/call ratio of NVA is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 525K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 96.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVA by 885.11% over the last quarter.

Soviero Asset Management holds 290K shares.

Cable Car Capital holds 268K shares.

Heights Capital Management holds 256K shares.

UBS Group holds 144K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 76.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVA by 63.82% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.