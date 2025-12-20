Nova Minerals Limited - Depositary Receipt (NVA) Price Target Increased by 49.56% to 39.95

The average one-year price target for Nova Minerals Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:NVA) has been revised to $39.95 / share. This is an increase of 49.56% from the prior estimate of $26.71 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $39.55 to a high of $41.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 496.19% from the latest reported closing price of $6.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nova Minerals Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVA is 0.10%, an increase of 98,640.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 199.04% to 262K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 74K shares.

AMH Equity holds 60K shares.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 44K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 46.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVA by 121.12% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 34K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVA by 27.29% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.