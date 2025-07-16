Nova Minerals Limited Closes Public Offering of 1,200,000 American Depositary Shares at $9.25 Each

Nova Minerals closes public offering of 1.2 million ADS at $9.25 each, funding exploration and development at the Estelle Project.

Nova Minerals Limited has successfully closed its underwritten public offering of 1,200,000 American Depositary Shares (ADS) at $9.25 each, aiming to fund resource and exploration programs at its Estelle Gold Project in Alaska. The offering was managed by ThinkEquity and had its registration statement filed with the SEC become effective on July 14, 2025. The Estelle Project spans 514 km² and includes multiple advanced gold and antimony prospects. Nova emphasizes the potential of its assets in the rich Tintina Gold Belt, which hosts significant gold and antimony resources. The press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties about the company’s future prospects.

Nova Minerals announced the successful closing of a public offering of 1,200,000 American Depositary Shares, thus securing significant capital to fund its exploration and resource development efforts.

The proceeds from the offering are intended for resource and exploration field programs, including additional drilling and feasibility studies, which can enhance the company's growth potential in the mining sector.

The Estelle Gold Project is located in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, which is known for hosting significant gold and antimony resources, potentially increasing the company's asset value and attractiveness to investors.

The public offering received professional backing from ThinkEquity, indicating confidence in the company's plans and market position.

The company has conducted a public offering, which may be interpreted as a sign of financial need or difficulty in generating sufficient capital through operations.

Forward-looking statements indicate inherent risks and uncertainties, suggesting potential challenges in achieving future goals or projections.

The announcement lacks specific details regarding how the raised funds will impact the company's immediate financial health or operational strategy.

What is the purpose of Nova Minerals' public offering?

The proceeds from the offering will be used for resource and exploration programs, including drilling and feasibility studies.

How many American Depositary Shares were offered?

Nova Minerals closed its offering of 1,200,000 American Depositary Shares (ADS).

What is the price per American Depositary Share?

The public price for each American Depositary Share is $9.25.

Who was the book-running manager for the offering?

ThinkEquity acted as the sole book-running manager for the public offering.

Where can I obtain the final prospectus for the offering?

The final prospectus can be obtained from ThinkEquity at their New York office.

Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nova Minerals Limited (“Nova” and the “Company”) (Nasdaq NVA, NVAWW) (ASX: NVA), FRA: QM3)), a gold and critical minerals exploration stage company focused on advancing the Estelle Gold Project in Alaska, U.S.A., today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 1,200,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADS”), with an ADS-to-ordinary-share ratio of 1 to 60, at a price to the public of $9.25 per ADS.





The Company intends to use the proceeds for resource and exploration field programs, including additional drilling and exploration, feasibility studies, and general working capital.





ThinkEquity acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.





A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-288506) relating to the public offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on July 14, 2025. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41



st



Floor, New York, New York 10004.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Nova Minerals Limited







Nova Minerals Limited is a Gold, Antimony and Critical Minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing the Estelle Project, comprised of 514 km2 of State of Alaska mining claims, which contains multiple mining complexes across a 35 km long mineralized corridor of over 20 advanced Gold and Antimony prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources, and several drill ready Antimony prospects with massive outcropping stibnite vein systems observed at surface. The 85% owned project is located 150 km northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Barrick's Donlin Creek Gold Project and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The belt also hosts significant Antimony deposits and was a historical North American Antimony producer.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nova Minerals Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Nova Minerals Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







For Additional Information Please Contact







Craig Bentley





Director of Finance & Compliance & Investor Relations





E:



craig@novaminerals.com.au







M: +61 414 714 196



