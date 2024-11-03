News & Insights

Nova Minerals Limited Announces New Securities Quotation

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals Limited has announced the application for quotation of 960,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, set to be issued on November 4, 2024. This move could attract interest from investors looking to capitalize on Nova Minerals’ growth potential in the mining sector.

