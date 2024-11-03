Nova Minerals Limited Announces New Securities Quotation

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals Limited has announced the application for quotation of 960,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, set to be issued on November 4, 2024. This move could attract interest from investors looking to capitalize on Nova Minerals’ growth potential in the mining sector.

For further insights into AU:NVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.