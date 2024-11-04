News & Insights

Nova Minerals Issues New Shares to Boost Liquidity

November 04, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals has issued 240,000 fully paid shares following the exercise of unquoted US Warrants, with corresponding American Depositary Shares set to trade on NASDAQ. This move is part of Nova’s strategy to enhance liquidity and attract more investors by leveraging the secondary trading exemption under the Corporations Act.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

