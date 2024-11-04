Nova Minerals Issues New Shares to Boost Liquidity

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals has issued 240,000 fully paid shares following the exercise of unquoted US Warrants, with corresponding American Depositary Shares set to trade on NASDAQ. This move is part of Nova’s strategy to enhance liquidity and attract more investors by leveraging the secondary trading exemption under the Corporations Act.

