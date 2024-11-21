Nova Minerals Issues 600,000 Shares on ASX

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 600,000 fully paid ordinary shares, set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code NVA from November 21, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, highlighting Nova Minerals’ ongoing business developments and potential investment opportunities.

