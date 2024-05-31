News & Insights

Nova Minerals Gains Shareholder Approval on Key Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals Limited shareholders have voted in favor of all proposed resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 31, 2024. The decisions, which included approvals for the issuance of securities and warrants, ratifications of prior share issues, and variations to convertible facilities, were passed with a clear majority by poll. These results reflect strong shareholder confidence in the strategic decisions and future direction of the company.

