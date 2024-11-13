Nova Minerals Announces Director Departure and Portfolio

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals Limited has announced the departure of Mr. Rodrigo Pasqua as a director, effective November 14, 2024. Mr. Pasqua held indirect interests in various securities, including 28,500 ordinary shares and unlisted options. This change marks a significant shift in the company’s board composition.

